Staff Predictions: WKU at Florida Atlantic
Day: Saturday, November 7
Game Time: 5:00PM CST
Location: FAU Stadium
Network: Fox Sports/Stadium
Series Record: FAU leads the series 11-3. The last time the Tops defeated the Owls was in 2016. Of note, WKU alumnus and ex-WKU head coach Willie Taggart is the head coach of FAU.
Betting Line: FAU -6.5 | O/U: 39.5
MORE PREGAME COVERAGE: ZOOMCHAT | ANALYZING THE ENEMY: FAU | PLAYER PROFILE: DIONTE' RUFFIN | GAME WEEK PRESSER | PRO TOPPER UPDATE, WEEK 8
IHS Staff Predictions
|Score
|
Hannah Page
|
21-17 FAU
|
Ryan Dearbone
|
24-13 FAU
|
Tyler Mansfield
|
24-20 FAU
|
Noah McGhee
|
23-16 FAU
|
Casey Warner
|
24-14 FAU
|
Sean Williams
|
38-13 FAU