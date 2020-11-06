 Western Kentucky Football - Staff Predictions: Western Kentucky at BYU
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-06 10:50:50 -0600') }} football Edit

Staff Predictions: WKU at Florida Atlantic

Day: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 5:00PM CST

Location: FAU Stadium

Network: Fox Sports/Stadium

Series Record: FAU leads the series 11-3. The last time the Tops defeated the Owls was in 2016. Of note, WKU alumnus and ex-WKU head coach Willie Taggart is the head coach of FAU.

Betting Line: FAU -6.5 | O/U: 39.5

MORE PREGAME COVERAGE: ZOOMCHAT | ANALYZING THE ENEMY: FAU | PLAYER PROFILE: DIONTE' RUFFIN | GAME WEEK PRESSER | PRO TOPPER UPDATE, WEEK 8

IHS Staff Predictions
Score

Hannah Page

21-17 FAU

Ryan Dearbone

24-13 FAU

Tyler Mansfield

24-20 FAU

Noah McGhee

23-16 FAU

Casey Warner

24-14 FAU

Sean Williams

38-13 FAU
