InsideHilltopperSports - Staff Predictions: WKU at Louisville

Yes, Rock, we can smell it! Pigskin, field turf rubber, sweat, and a juicy in-state rivalry - football is back baby! Western Kentucky kicks off their season on Saturday at Louisville - game information, key links, staff predictions below:

Day: Saturday, September 12

Game Time: 7:00pm CST

Location: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

Network: ACC Network

Series Record: Louisville leads the series record 21-12. In 2019, the Cardinals defeated the Hilltoppers 38-21 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. WKU last defeated Louisville on September 13, 1975.

Betting Line: Louisville -11.5 | O/U: 57.5

