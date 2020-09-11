 InsideHilltopperSports - Staff Predictions: WKU at Louisville
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-11 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Staff Predictions: WKU at Louisville

Sean Williams • InsideHilltopperSports
Publisher
@SeanW_Rivals

Yes, Rock, we can smell it! Pigskin, field turf rubber, sweat, and a juicy in-state rivalry - football is back baby! Western Kentucky kicks off their season on Saturday at Louisville - game information, key links, staff predictions below:

Day: Saturday, September 12

Game Time: 7:00pm CST

Location: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

Network: ACC Network

Series Record: Louisville leads the series record 21-12. In 2019, the Cardinals defeated the Hilltoppers 38-21 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. WKU last defeated Louisville on September 13, 1975.

Betting Line: Louisville -11.5 | O/U: 57.5

IHS Staff Predictions
Score

Hannah Page

31-24 Louisville

Ryan Dearbone

31-24 Louisville

Tyler Mansfield

34-24 Louisville

Noah McGhee

37-17 Louisville

Casey Warner

24-21 Western Kentucky

Sean Williams

31-20 Louisville
