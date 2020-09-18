InsideHilltopperSports - Staff Predictions: Liberty at WKU

Staff Predictions: Liberty at WKU
Day: Saturday, September 19
Game Time: 11:00am CST
Location: Houchens Industries–L. T. Smith Stadium
Network: ESPNU
Series Record: The Hilltoppers and Flames have met twice ('95 and '96) with the Flames winning both matchups.
Betting Line: WKU -14.5 | O/U: 52
IHS Staff Predictions
|Score
|
Hannah Page
|
31-20 WKU
|
Ryan Dearbone
|
27-14 WKU
|
Tyler Mansfield
|
28-21 WKU
|
Noah McGhee
|
28-20 WKU
|
Casey Warner
|
27-14 WKU
|
Sean Williams
|
37-35 WKU