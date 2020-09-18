 InsideHilltopperSports - Staff Predictions: Liberty at WKU
Staff Predictions: Liberty at WKU

Sean Williams • InsideHilltopperSports
Publisher
@SeanW_Rivals

Day: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: 11:00am CST

Location: Houchens Industries–L. T. Smith Stadium

Network: ESPNU

Series Record: The Hilltoppers and Flames have met twice ('95 and '96) with the Flames winning both matchups.

Betting Line: WKU -14.5 | O/U: 52

IHS Staff Predictions
Score

Hannah Page

31-20 WKU

Ryan Dearbone

27-14 WKU

Tyler Mansfield

28-21 WKU

Noah McGhee

28-20 WKU

Casey Warner

27-14 WKU

Sean Williams

37-35 WKU
