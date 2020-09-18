InsideHilltopperSports - Staff Predictions: Liberty at WKU

Day: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: 11:00am CST

Location: Houchens Industries–L. T. Smith Stadium

Network: ESPNU

Series Record: The Hilltoppers and Flames have met twice ('95 and '96) with the Flames winning both matchups.

Betting Line: WKU -14.5 | O/U: 52

